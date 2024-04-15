Watch live as Macron visits Paris Olympics venue 100 days before 2024 games start

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron visits the Grand Palais, which will host Olympic events, to mark 100 days before the opening of the 2024 Paris Games.

Olympic events will take place at 13 locations around France’s capital, including in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The French president said on Monday 15 April he was confident the country would host a “very grand” Olympics opening ceremony in July despite concerns over security and the risk of terrorism.

“We can do it and we will do it,” he told RMC Radio and BFM TV, adding that French authorities were nevertheless “not naive” regarding the security risk.

Mr Macron, however, said that “Plan B” options were on the table should the government’s security assessment closer to the games reveal it would be too risky to hold the ceremony as planned on the River Seine.

More than 100,000 spectators are expected to watch the parade from the waterfront and another 222,000 could watch from bridges and streets around Paris.