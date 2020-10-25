Watch: Le’Veon Bell with a 16-yard gain on his first run with the Chiefs

It didn’t take long for running back Le’Veon Bell to announce his presence with authority with the Chiefs. The Jets released Bell on October 13, and Kansas City agreed to terms with him two days later on a one-year, $690,000 contract with an additional $1 million in incentives. Bell gained just 3.3 yards per carry and scored only three rushing touchdowns with the Jets over the 2019 and 2020 seasons, but given the fact that every offensive player who has been freed from Adam Gase has gone on to become massive upgrades for their new teams, it’s not like Bell was automatically over the hill.

The Chiefs made Bell active for their Week 7 game against the Broncos, and on his first carry for his new team, Bell rumbled for a 16-yard gain.





How different was this for Bell? Let’s just say that explosive plays weren’t his hallmark in Gase’s offense.

Runs of 15+ yards for Le'Veon Bell on 1 attempt for the Chiefs: 1 Runs of 15+ yards for Le'Veon Bell on 264 attempts for the Jets: 2 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 25, 2020





Over time, Bell could be a great addition in all kinds of ways.