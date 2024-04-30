WATCH: Keon Coleman’s first 24 hours with the Bills

Keon Coleman is a member of the Buffalo Bills following the 2024 NFL draft.

The team selected him with the No. 33 overall selection. He was the first player picked by the Bills and first one off the board in Round 2.

We all saw the moment that happened. Coleman was with his family and he jumped off the couch upon hearing his name… but the day was only getting started there.

Coleman made his way up to Orchard Park and cameras followed him around during his first 24 hours in his new home.

That video footage can be found below:

