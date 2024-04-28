WATCH: Keon Coleman jumps off couch after Bills draft him
Keon Coleman’s emotions took over when he realized he was selected by the Buffalo Bills at the 2024 NFL draft.
Coming off the board at No. 33 overall to the Bills, Coleman reacted by jumping all around his home while surrounded by his friends and family. Coleman might have even lept all the way up and off his couch.
Coleman’s reaction can be found in the clip below:
Keon Coleman jumping off the couch to embrace his family… THESE ARE THE MOMENTS. #NFLDraft #GoNoles #BillsMafia @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/AoaPDjtJG1
— Meagan Glover (@MeaganGTV) April 26, 2024