Kansas basketball vs. Cincinnati live score updates: Jayhawks welcome Bearcats to Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season is continuing Monday with a Big 12 Conference matchup at home against Cincinnati.

The No. 8 Jayhawks (15-3, 3-2 in Big 12) came in off of a loss on the road against West Virginia. The Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 in Big 12) came in off of a loss at home against Oklahoma. It’s the first time Kansas and Cincinnati will go up against each other since Cincinnati joined the Big 12.

Follow along for updates from the game.

Kansas game time, TV channel, betting odds for today’s game against Cincinnati

Tip-off: 8 p.m. (CT) on Monday, Jan. 22

TV: ESPN

Betting odds: Kansas by 8 points

Kansas basketball vs. Cincinnati live score updates

1st Half

Kansas leads 24-18 with 7:56 left in 1st half

Have to think Bill will want more from KJ and Hunter rebounding than they've done so far ...#kubball pic.twitter.com/H2LohY37cQ — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 23, 2024

Kansas leads 19-9 with 11:44 left in 1st half

Pretty evident frustration from McCullar after he was fouled just then. Last possession he thought he was fouled and didn't get the call.



Dajuan told him to calm down. Jayhawks lead comfortably.#kubball pic.twitter.com/tF1omwkW5k — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) January 23, 2024

Kansas leads 10-2 with 16:25 left in 1st half

Pregame

Here are the starters

