WATCH: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs connect on 50-yard TD vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are rolling in the second quarter against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Bills are off to a 24-9 lead before halftime in Week 16 after a beautiful play from quarterback to wide receiver. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs connected on a perfect pass-and-throw all the way from midfield.

On the play, Diggs became the single-season leader for Buffalo in yardage. He surpassed Eric Moulds, who had 1,368 in 1998.

