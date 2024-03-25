Watch: Jamal Shead throws down vicious putback dunk in NCAA Tournament game vs. Texas A&M

Jamal Shead can do it all.

Houston basketball's point guard is a first-team All-American because of his all-around game, and coach Kelvin Sampson has talked all season about how important Shead's leadership has been to the Cougars' run this season.

But what he did on Sunday against Texas A&M at FedExForum wasn't exactly what fans have come to expect. With about 12 minutes left in the game, he came from the weakside on a missed shot and threw down a vicious putback dunk over an Aggies defender. The dunk gave Houston a nine-point lead and ignited the crowd in Memphis.

It also gave Shead 15 points in the game to go with five assists and four rebounds. He's averaging 13 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Shead and the Cougars were leading in the second half against the Aggies. The winner will advance to face Duke in the Sweet 16 at approximately 8:39 p.m. CT Friday at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, site of the South Regional.

