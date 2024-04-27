Watch: Highlights of new Texans safety Calen Bullock

Advertisement

Logan Farlow
Nobody is surprised general manager Nick Caserio is making a draft-day trade. Actually, it’s shocking that it took until the third round. 

The Houston Texans moved their third-round pick (No. 86) and one of their two fourth-round (No.123) picks acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade in exchange for pick No.78 from the Philadelphia Eagles to select USC defensive back Calen Bullock in the 2024 NFL draft Friday evening. 

Last year, the two teams made three draft-day trades. Houston still holds pick No. 127 in the fourth round heading into Day 3. 

Bullock, an All-Pac-12 first-team defender, is the second defensive back drafted by the Texans on Friday evening, joining Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Houston also used another second-round pick (No. 59). on Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher. 

“My mom was crying. I felt good about the pick. The coaching staff, they loved me as a player and a person. I felt good about it,” Bullock said to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

 

Bullock intercepted nine passes at USC, broke up 15 passes, and returned two for touchdowns. He is a rangy safety gifted with length and athleticism and upside in coverage. 

The move follows a rocky season from former second-round pick Jalen Pitre. He struggled to shore up the back end, specifically on deep passes. Jimmie Ward’s health likely contributed to the selection as well.

Bullock can play multiple positions. He played 42 percent of his defensive snaps at free safety, 30 percent at slot corner and 19 percent in the box in packages with more defensive backs on the field.

Because of his 6-foot-2 frame, the Texans may flirt with the idea of moving him to cornerback. Bullock is a welcome addition to a defense looking to improve upon allowing the 10th most passing yards a year ago.

