Watch: Highlights of new Texans safety Calen Bullock

Nobody is surprised general manager Nick Caserio is making a draft-day trade. Actually, it’s shocking that it took until the third round.

The Houston Texans moved their third-round pick (No. 86) and one of their two fourth-round (No.123) picks acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade in exchange for pick No.78 from the Philadelphia Eagles to select USC defensive back Calen Bullock in the 2024 NFL draft Friday evening.

Last year, the two teams made three draft-day trades. Houston still holds pick No. 127 in the fourth round heading into Day 3.

Bullock, an All-Pac-12 first-team defender, is the second defensive back drafted by the Texans on Friday evening, joining Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Houston also used another second-round pick (No. 59). on Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher.

“My mom was crying. I felt good about the pick. The coaching staff, they loved me as a player and a person. I felt good about it,” Bullock said to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

LOVE the Calen Bullock pick 🔥 Houston, you have your ball hawk 9 INTs in 3 seasons

15 PBUs

2 defensive TDs pic.twitter.com/KNaK94TSzr — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) April 27, 2024

Bullock intercepted nine passes at USC, broke up 15 passes, and returned two for touchdowns. He is a rangy safety gifted with length and athleticism and upside in coverage.

Texans are drafting USC DB Calen Bullock, per @tompelissero pic.twitter.com/buFXgMyGDG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 27, 2024

The move follows a rocky season from former second-round pick Jalen Pitre. He struggled to shore up the back end, specifically on deep passes. Jimmie Ward’s health likely contributed to the selection as well.

Welcome to Houston Calen Bullock! pic.twitter.com/daEsT7VC1Y — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 27, 2024

Bullock can play multiple positions. He played 42 percent of his defensive snaps at free safety, 30 percent at slot corner and 19 percent in the box in packages with more defensive backs on the field.

Because of his 6-foot-2 frame, the Texans may flirt with the idea of moving him to cornerback. Bullock is a welcome addition to a defense looking to improve upon allowing the 10th most passing yards a year ago.

In terms of “eye popping” players I scouted, Calen Bullock was one of the first ones that stood out Skillset:

•Flashy Speed/Range

•Blazing downhill trigger

•Flexible hips

•Potential “STAR” role player Grade: Late 2nd round

•My S4 (75th overall) pic.twitter.com/MNt6xIvSzT — Drew (@IndepthTexans) April 27, 2024

