Watch: Highlights of new Texans OT Blake Fisher

The Texans selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher with the No. 59 overall pick of the second round in the 2024 NFL draft on Friday evening.

Fisher, 21, is a proven standout, totaling 27 starts at Notre Dame, 26 of which came at right tackle. He made program history by becoming the first true freshman in Notre Dame history to start at left tackle in 2021.

Fisher was a teammate of current Texans offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson while at Notre Dame and remains close friends with him after his departure from South Bend.

There’s a high ceiling with Fisher and versatility to move him around. He can start at either side of the line and said he’s willing to shift inside to guard if asked. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Fisher is a fluid mover. He posted the fourth-highest broad jump at 9 foot, 6 inches during the NFL Combine.

With five starters likely set for the start of the season, there’s no rush to put Fisher in. He’ll have the opportunity to sit and learn behind two talented tackles, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Plus, investing in the guys protecting a franchise quarterback never hurts.

“My game is dominant,” Fisher said to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson

I keep hearing from #Steelers fans that drafting Blake Fisher would be a ‘massive reach’ at #51, but I disagree. Based on his film, I think Fisher is a polished, nasty, NFL-ready RT on day 1. Would be a HUGE steal in Round 3 if he falls.#HereWeGo

pic.twitter.com/62C1UvXnXh — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) April 23, 2024

CJ Stroud just got an upgrade in protection with Blake Fisherpic.twitter.com/iaFNDSrFhN — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 27, 2024

Blake Fisher was drafted in round 2 pick 59 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 315 out of 1377 OT from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/Jpl3MC1zdB pic.twitter.com/waDUUPsgEI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire