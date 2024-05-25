Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30

Murray was playing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge before withdrawing Friday with an illness

Grayson Murray's last PGA Tour win came during January's Sony Open in Hawaii, where he won in a playoff. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour has announced that golfer Grayson Murray died Saturday morning. He was 30 years old.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement.

"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.

"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can."

No cause of death was announced.

Murray was part of this week's field at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas but withdrew during Friday's second round, citing an illness.

In January, Murray earned his second PGA Tour victory by winning the Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff, snapping a six-year winless drought.

39 FEET FOR THE WIN!



Grayson Murray is victorious @SonyOpenHawaii in dramatic fashion! pic.twitter.com/C86sTS4O7a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2024

After a decorated amateur career that included three Junior World Championship victories and becoming then the second-youngest golfer to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at age 16, Murray won his first PGA Tour tournament as a rookie at the Barbasol Championship in July 2017.

He struggled on and off the course in the years after that victory. He told The Golf Channel he battled depression and anxiety and eventually received treatment for alcohol abuse. Murray had reportedly been sober for several months and appeared to be doing much better. His win in January was seen as a moment of redemption at the time.

Truly devastating news that Grayson Murray has passed away. He asked me for some advice on how to play Augusta a few months ago, last week I saw him at the PGA Championship, life truly is precious. My condolences and prayers to his whole family that they may find some peace 💔 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 25, 2024

Jay Green, Murray's caddie, told Golf Channel on Saturday afternoon, "Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."