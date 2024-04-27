Texans select DB Calen Bullock with 78th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Calen Bullock is coming to Houston.

The Texans selected the USC defensive back with the No. 78 pick of the third round in the 2024 NFL draft on Friday evening. Bullock now joins a revamped secondary headlined by Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward and Derek Stingley Jr.

Bullock is the second defensive back Houston picked on Day 2. The Texans secured Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter with their first pick in the second round earlier Friday evening.

While Bullock is known for his role at safety, he’s also been effective in the slot. The Texans could elect to move Pitre closer to the line of the scrimmage, allowing the former Trojan to remain over the top in coverage. Bullock also could compete for reps in the slot with veteran Desmond King.

A ball-hawking defender with the ability to fly to the football, Bullock totaled nine career interceptions in his three seasons. The 6-foot-3 defensive back also forced seven incompletions last fall as the top defender of the Trojans’ secondary.

Last season while earning All-conference honors, Bullock totaled two interceptions and seven pass breakups. In 2022, he led the Pac-12 with five interceptions and five deflections.

Bullock might be viewed as a long-term prospect given the Texans’ offseason. Ward, who joined Houston with DeMeco Ryans last fall, is entering the final year of his contract. Pitre, was hit-and-miss in coverage at times, but still should start the season as one of the top defenders.

Entering the draft, Bullock was viewed as one of the top safeties in this year’s class based on his size and athletic ability alone. He adds value with his consistency over multiple seasons and the versatility he brings.

In time, Bullock should be a full-time starter. Should he build off his dominance in the Pac-12, he should eventually be an All-Pro-caliber player under Ryans.

