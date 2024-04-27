Watch: Highlights of new Texans CB Kamari Lassiter

The Houston Texans made sure to hit a home run with their first pick of the 2024 NFL draft. One could say the Texans landed an “Alpha Dawg.”

Houston selected Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round Friday evening. Lassiter was one of several cornerbacks linked to the Texans from the jump given his play style and demeanor.

Lassiter, 21, started the previous two seasons for the Bulldogs and was a factor during his freshman campaign en route to winning a national title over Alabama. He his draft stock took a tumble after running a 4.65 40-time at his pro day.

While the speed was a concern, his on-field play left little for teams to complain about. According to Pro Football Focus, opponents targeted Lassiter 39 times, in which he allowed 15 receptions.

Lassiter only allowed 136 receiving yards and zero touchdowns during his final season in Athens. Opposing quarterbacks had a 48.7 passer rating when going after the 6-foot corner in coverage.

Lassiter was a part of a four-pick run on defensive backs. Philadelphia and New Orleans moved ahead of Houston and selected Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Texans picked Lassiter, and the Cardinals followed with Rutgers DB Max Melton.

The Texans needed a cornerback, and free agent signings Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson expect to compete for the starting role opposite third-year star Derek Stingley Jr. Both signings are for one year, so Lassiter may sit for a year or move to nickel or safety.

“I feel like I can play anywhere. Texans fans you’re getting the ultimate competitor,” Lassiter said to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “I look forward to playing for coach Ryans.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire