Texans select CB Kamari Lassiter with 42nd overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Houston Texans have a new defensive back joining the squad.

After watching a run on cornerbacks to begin the second round, Houston secured the services of Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter with the 42nd overall selection. Lassiter was one of several defensive backs linked to the Texans throughout the pre-draft process.

A two-time national championship for the Bulldogs, Lassiter joins a revamped roster headlined by Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. He’s a fluid corner known for his physical demeanor and ability to win at the point of attack in man coverage.

Last season in Athens, Lassiter totaled 37 tackles and eight pass breakups. He was a three-year starter for the Dawgs, known for his alpha mentality in the huddle.

According to Pro Football Focus, only allowed two touchdowns in coverage, both coming in 2022. He also finished his Bulldogs’ career with 14 pass deflections and three sacks.

While known for his mean streak on the edge, Lassiter has the skills to be a nickel defender as well. He began his career splitting reps as a slot cornerback in 2021 before moving to the outside permanently in 2022.

Lassiter still has room to grow, but the upside is there. One major concern among scouts has been in tendencies to grab onto receivers after losing at the line of scrimmage.

Under second-year coach DeMeco Ryans, Lassiter should translate into a standout corner with upside as a No. 2 cornerback opposite potential All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr.

