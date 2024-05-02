Watch highlights of new Rams WR Jordan Whittington

Some believed the Los Angeles Rams might take a wide receiver early in the draft this year, even with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson already on the roster. They passed up the top wideouts and waited until No. 213 overall in the sixth round to select a wideout, drafting Jordan Whittington out of Texas.

Whittington didn’t test at the NFL combine due to a hamstring injury, so his speed and agility numbers are a bit more of an unknown than other prospects. That could’ve hurt his stock leading up to the draft but one thing’s for sure: he’s a team player.

Whittington received rave reviews from his coaches in terms of his work ethic and leadership, which drew the Rams to him. Although he didn’t put up big numbers at Texas, he was a consistent contributor with at least 25 catches and 375 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons.

Take a look at some of his college highlights to get a better idea of the talent he brings to Los Angeles.

