Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA Heisman Trophy ceremony tonight

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: A general view of the Heisman Trophy is seen during a press conference prior to the 2022 Heisman Trophy Presentation at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced this Saturday, Dec. 9 in a ceremony airing on ESPN. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2023 NCAA college football season is coming to an end, and that means it’s time for the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony. This Saturday, Dec. 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City, the four finalistsJayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. — will gather to find out which player will receive the greatest honor in college football this year. Want to tune in and watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony live? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch (or stream) the Heisman ceremony, with or without cable.

How to watch 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

When is the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed this Saturday, Dec. 9. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony on?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony without cable:

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony

Fubo TV gets you access to ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel a football fan needs. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period, and right now for the holiday season, new subscribers can save $20 on their first month of Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans.

Try free at Fubo
(ESPN+)

ESPN+

Stream the Heisman Trophy ceremony

Select NFL and NCAA games and events stream on ESPN+ during the 2023-24 NFL season, including this Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

$10.99/month at ESPN

Heisman Trophy 2023 finalists

This year’s Heisman finalists are: LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. The Heisman Trophy odds currently favor Jayden Daniels to win.

More ways to watch ESPN:

(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch ABC and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).

Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan.

$76/month at Hulu