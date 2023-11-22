2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more
The 2023 NFL season is still in full swing, but the college football regular season is already winding down, and now it's time for Rivalry Week. In Week 13 of the college football season, the momentum continues with No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan, No. 12 Ole Miss (-10) at Mississippi State, Texas Tech (+12.5) at No. 7 Texas and over 60 more big games. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 13 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through Saturday, Nov. 25.
What channel is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to watch college football in 2023
This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Week 13
Thursday, Nov. 23
Tuskegee at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Ole Miss at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at No. 13 Oklahoma | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | CBS
Miami (Fla.) at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC
Memphis at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Toledo at Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Ohio at Akron | 12 p.m.
UTSA at No. 23 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Utah State at New Mexico | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 9 Missouri at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | CBS
Air Force at Boise State | 4 p.m. | FS1
Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 Penn State at Michigan State | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 16 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon | 8:30 p.m. | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 25
No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Indiana at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
UConn at UMass | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Navy at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Houston at UCF | 12 p.m. | FS1
Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | 12 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville | 12 p.m. | ABC
Troy at Southern Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Kent State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Pitt at Duke | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Florida Atlantic at Rice | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at North Dakota (FCS First Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Wake Forest at Syracuse | 2 p.m. | CW Network
Tulsa at East Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at North Texas | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia State at Old Dominion | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern vs. Grambling (in New Orleans) | 2 p.m. | NBC
North Carolina Central at Richmond (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Delaware (FCS First Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Florida International | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UL Monroe at Louisiana | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at Utah | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Gardner-Webb at Mercer (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Southern Illinois (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Austin Peay (FCS First Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
BYU at No. 20 Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 15 Arizona at Arizona State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 8 Alabama at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Vanderbilt at No. 21 Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Northwestern at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Wisconsin at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Maryland at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 25 Liberty at UTEP | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
James Madison at Coastal Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Arkansas State at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at North Dakota State (FCS First Round) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Washington State at No. 4 Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX
Jacksonville State at New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Youngstown State (FCS First Round) | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Florida State at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN
West Virginia at Baylor | 7 p.m. | FS1
No. 18 Notre Dame at Stanford | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Kansas at Cincinnati | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 24 Clemson at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Charlotte at South Florida | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
North Carolina at No. 22 NC State | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Iowa State at No. 19 Kansas State | 8 p.m. | FOX
Wyoming at Nevada | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Cal at UCLA | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Fresno State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Colorado State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports PPV
