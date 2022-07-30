WATCH: Gators QB commit Marcus Stokes air it out at Friday Night Lights

Several commits were in town for Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp this weekend, and recently flipped quarterback Marcus Stokes got a chance to show off his arm.

Stokes served as the quarterback for some of the 1-on-1 drills being run by camp attendees. He connected with five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who’s ranked No. 11 on the 247Sports composite for 2024, for a big play and the video quickly made the rounds on social media.

The Gators flipped Stokes on July 7 from Penn State, and it’s easy to see why Billy Napier wanted him so badly. The rising senior launched a ball from the logo around the 50-yard line into the endzone and hit Smith in stride.

All Gators‘ Zach Goodall got a great view of the pass and was able to share it on Twitter the following day.

Here’s another look at it from a sideline perspective, courtesy of 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

Marcus Stokes to Jeremiah Smith on the first rep of 1-on-1s. Smith is just a pup, but still a dog. https://t.co/qFlMNNHwnh pic.twitter.com/XkPki4WWec — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) July 30, 2022

There was a point when it seemed like Florida might have to pass on a quarterback in the 2023 class. Then, Napier flipped Stokes and he’s only impressed since, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. His senior year will be one to monitor, but it’s good to see him making big plays in the Swamp already.

Story continues

Related

Gators add another elite defensive back to the class of 2023 Trevor Etienne looks to forge his own path at Florida Former Florida offensive lineman commit flips to Miami ESPN's 50 all-time greatest defenses includes this Florida squad

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best Florida football traditions

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 biggest rivals right now

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire