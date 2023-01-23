WATCH: Full highlights of the Bengals’ 27-10 divisional round win vs. Bills

Not a day to remember for the Bills, a game the unfolded in the exact-opposite manner many expected.

The Bengals came into Orchard Park and romped the Bills for a 27-10 win. The stakes were high as a spot in the AFC Championship was on the line and the Bills did not get the job done.

Whether you’re looking for the few big plays by the Bills or missed some of the action, check out the YouTube video above for the full highlights from the loss.

