How to watch Euro 2024: TV channel and streaming schedule for every match

Millions of fans will be watching to see if Harry Kane and England can lift the Euros trophy this summer - Getty Images/Andy Rain

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom the BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the Uefa European Championship in Germany.

The BBC will show England’s first two matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

In the US, the entire tournament will be broadcast on Fox.

Euro 2024 predictor

Pick your winner

Play here

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 full fixtures and TV schedule

Group games

Friday, June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm BST, ITV)

Saturday, June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 2pm, ITV)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, KO 8pm, BBC)

Sunday, June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, ITV)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, KO 2pm, BBC)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, ITV)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, ITV)

Tuesday, June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, KO 2pm, ITV)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, KO 8pm, BBC)

Thursday, June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, KO 2pm, ITV)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Friday, June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, KO 2pm, BBC)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, ITV)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Saturday, June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, KO 2pm, BBC)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, KO 5pm, ITV)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, KO 8pm, BBC)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, KO 8pm, BBC)

Monday, June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, KO 8pm, BBC)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, KO 8pm, BBC)

Tuesday, June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, KO 5pm, BBC)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, KO 5pm, BBC)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, KO 8pm, ITV)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, KO 8pm, ITV)

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, KO 5pm, BBC)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, KO 5pm, BBC)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, KO 8pm, ITV)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, KO 8pm, ITV)

Rest days on June 27 & 28

Round of 16

Saturday, June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, KO 5pm)

Sunday, June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, KO 8pm)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, KO 5pm)

Monday, July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, KO 8pm)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, KO 5pm)

Tuesday, July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, KO 5pm)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 3 & 4

Quarter-finals

Friday, July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, KO 5pm)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, KO 8pm)

Saturday, July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, KO 5pm)

Rest days on July 7 & 8

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, KO 8pm)

Wednesday, July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, KO 8pm)

Rest days on July 11, 12 & 13

Final

Sunday, July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, KO 8pm)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.