Watch: Demario Davis gets his Saints teammates hyped up before Titans kickoff

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
Demario Davis is the kind of leader that speaks with his actions and his words. The New Orleans Saints’ defensive captain is known for his All-Pro efforts on the field, but he’s been just as eager to get his teammates riled up in the final minutes before kickoff — so here’s a quick look into this week’s pregame speech.

It’s important to have tone-setters like Davis leading the team. The leadership and sky-high level of play he brings to the table gets everyone around him up and ready to compete. Hopefully they can overcome a long list of injuries to push the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans.

