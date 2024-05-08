WATCH: Cole Bishop visits Bills team facilities for the first time

After he was selected by the Buffalo Bills at the 2024 NFL draft, Cole Bishop did the annual tradition of going to visit his new home.

Bishop, a second-round pick, was in Orchard Park visiting One Bills Drive after the draft. While there, he ran into his locker, which is located next to tight end Dalton Kincaid’s, and his new coach in Sean McDermott.

The Bills released video of Bishop’s visit which can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire