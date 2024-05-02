Dalton Kincaid showed his excitement at the Bills drafting Cole Bishop
Dalton Kincaid was amongst the most excited when the Buffalo Bills decided to select Cole Bishop at the 2024 NFL draft.
The Bills tight end and the second-round rookie safety have a history together. The pair were teammates at Utah during their college days.
While likely watching the draft himself, Kincaid took to his social media account on Twitter/X and posted an approval of the pick. It was a classic from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite” which can be found below:
