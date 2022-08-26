WATCH: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore shows off big-play ability in return game

Luke Easterling
1 min read
When the Kansas City Chiefs spent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, they were hoping to replace some of the big-play ability they lost when the traded away Tyreek Hill.

Moore showed flashes of that explosive potential during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, breaking free for a long punt return early in the first quarter.

Even with some veteran additions in free agency, Moore should have plenty of opportunities to shine in the Chiefs’ high-powered passing offense, with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

