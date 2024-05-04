How to Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Purchase the Canelo vs. Munguia PPV livestream through a DAZN subscription or PPV.com.

The boxing world eagerly awaits Saturday night as Canelo Alvarez prepares to defend his Super Middleweight World Title against Jaime Munguia. Both fighters hail from Mexico, which adds an interesting dynamic to the fight. Munguia holds an undefeated record of 43-0, while Alvarez stands with a highly impressive 60-2 overall record. Saturday night promises to be a spectacle as these two all-time greats go head-to-head, with the title on the line.

Read on if you’re looking to catch the fight tonight. Below, you’ll find a quick guide on where you can livestream Canelo vs. Munguia, including pricing and all necessary information about the fight’s start time, card, and odds.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Munguia Online

Since this is a primetime fight, Canelo vs. Munguia is only available on PPV livestream. Luckily, you can grab the PPV from either DAZN or PPV.com.

Stream Canelo vs.Munguia on DAZN

On DAZN, the Canelo vs. Munguia PPV is priced at $89.99, but you’ll need an existing DAZN subscription to access the livestream. If you’re not already a DAZN subscriber, there are two ways to join. The first is a month-to-month plan at $29.99, cancel anytime with a 30-day notice. The second option is a discounted monthly rate of $19.99, but you’ll need to commit to a 12-month contract. Regardless of your choice, the first month comes free. Once you’re signed up, you can purchase the Canelo vs. Munguia PPV for a one-time fee of $89.99.

Stream Canelo vs. Munguia on PPV.com

If you don’t feel like subscribing to another streaming service, opt for the Canelo vs. Munguia PPV stream on PPV.com. It’s the same price as the DAZN livestream at $89.99, and you won’t have to deal with any sign-up or recurring fees.

When is Canelo vs. Munguia? Fight Date, Start Time

The Canelo vs. Munguia fight is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET, and the Canelo vs. Munguia ringwalks will begin around 11 p.m. ET.

Get Last-Minute Tickets to Canelo vs. Munguia

If you’re around the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, forget about watching the PPV livestream online and grab some tickets instead. Your best shot at last-minute tickets is usually on trusted resale sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.

Canelo vs. Munguia Odds, Fight Card

Although Munguia comes in undefeated, Canelo is the current betting favorite at (-525), with Jaime’s odds at +380. It’s rare to see an undefeated fighter as the betting underdog, but this line reflects Alvarez’s reputation in the sport.

Munguia has been in the professional boxing scene since he turned pro at age 16 in 2013. Over the years, especially in recent times, we’ve witnessed his meteoric rise, culminating in the title shot this Saturday. His last fight was in January 2023, ending in a TKO victory over John Ryder in the 9th round.

Similarly, Canelo began his professional boxing journey at a young age, turning pro at 15 in 2005. Since then, Alvarez has built one of the most impressive resumes in the sport, currently holding four different championship belts. Following his loss to Dmitri Bivol in 2022, Canelo has clinched three straight victories and aims to make it four this Saturday.

Aside from the Canelo vs. Munguia main event, three other title fights will also take place throughout the night, making this event a must-watch from start to finish.

Canelo Alvarez (c) -525 vs. Jaime Munguia +380, undisputed super middleweight championship (Main Event)

Mario Barrios (c) -1000 vs. Fabian Maidana +600, WBC interim welterweight championship

Brandon Figueroa (c) -1200 vs. Jessie Magdaleno +700, WBC interim featherweight championship

Eimantas Stanionis (c) -1100 vs. Gabriel Maestre +650, WBA “regular” welterweight championship

