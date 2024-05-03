How to Watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut with Indiana Fever

The newly minted Indiana Fever basketball player, who was selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, will make her professional debut on the court this May

Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is back in the game.

The basketball phenom, who was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft, will make her debut appearance for the Indianapolis team this month.

All eyes will be on Clark, a standout athlete who shattered records while playing for the University of Iowa during the 2023-24 season, when the Fever tips off against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

While the season hasn't officially begun, the star rookie guard — who will wear #22 on her Fever jersey, the same number she famously wore (and retired) with the Hawkeyes in college — continues to drive attention to women's basketball, transitioning interest and her fanbase from the NCAA to WNBA.

The tremendous increase in viewership in women's college basketball has largely been attributed to Clark, who made history as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball during the game that saw Iowa's 106-89 victory over Michigan on Feb. 15.

In fact, the phrase "the Caitlin Clark effect" was coined in response to her ability to captivate millions with her unmatched three-point shooting and her character on and off the court. Tickets for two Fever pre-season games have already sold out!

Forbes reported that WNBA ticket sales are up 93% compared to this time last year. StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli described Clark's impact as “electrifying,” saying it sparked “an unprecedented 15x increase in searches for the Indiana Fever after her WNBA draft announcement.”

Here's how to tune into Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever.

When is Caitlin Clark's first pre-season WNBA game?

Sarah Stier/Getty Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the 2024 Draft.

Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA debut for Indiana when the team takes on the Dallas Wings during the opening preseason game on May 3 in Arlington, Texas. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center.



When is Caitlin Clark's first regular season WNBA game?

The WNBA regular season begins on Tuesday, May 14. Clark and the Fever are among the four games that will be played that day when they go head-to-head against the Connecticut Sun on May 14. Tip off is at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

When will Caitlin Clark play against Angel Reese in the WNBA?

Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Star rookie Angel Reese — a standout player from LSU, a rival team of Clark's former Iowa — was selected by the Chicago Sky as the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese will make her debut appearance with the team during a preseason game on May 4. She will play her first regular season game against the Dallas Wings on May 15.

Clark and the Fever will play against Reese and the Sky for the first time in the WNBA on June 23. Tip-off is at 5:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut?

Most of Clark's WNBA games with the Indiana Fever will be available to watch via broadcast or streaming with the WNBA’s League Pass. Two main price points are offered for their season pass: $12.99 monthly and $34.99 for the year. (A student rate of $19.99 for the season is also available.)

However, the WNBA is waiving fees and giving fans a preview of the service for Clark's preseason debut with the Indiana Fever on May 10. Meanwhile, the team's regular season opener on May 14 will air on ESPN2.

