How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on 5/28/24

The Indiana Fever are 1-6 on the season after a 99-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 15.4 points as they host the Los Angeles Sparks (1-3), which is the only team Indiana has beaten this season. Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored at least 16 in each of the past four games. Aliyah Boston is coming off a game where she put up 12 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Aces on Saturday. Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (12.3 points over the past four games).

Los Angeles is led by Dearica Hamby, who averages 21 points 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Cameron Brink, the second pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has put up 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks this season.

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks start time, date

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

'I’m excited to go home': Indiana Fever finish gauntlet of opening road schedule.

Caitlin Clark stats

Through 7 games: 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.6% 3-point shooting.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

