How to watch Caitlin Clark: Time, TV for Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on 5/28/24
The Indiana Fever are 1-6 on the season after a 99-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.
Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 15.4 points as they host the Los Angeles Sparks (1-3), which is the only team Indiana has beaten this season. Kelsey Mitchell, who was slowed by injury to start the season, has scored at least 16 in each of the past four games. Aliyah Boston is coming off a game where she put up 12 points, six rebounds and four assists against the Aces on Saturday. Temi Fagbenle has provided help off the bench (12.3 points over the past four games).
Los Angeles is led by Dearica Hamby, who averages 21 points 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Cameron Brink, the second pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has put up 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks this season.
Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks start time, date
7 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks
TV: NBA TV
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats
Through 7 games: 15.4 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.6% 3-point shooting.
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
