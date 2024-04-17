How to watch Bulls vs. Hawks Play-In Tournament coverage: time, TV channel, streaming originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The regular season is over, but the playoff field still isn't set.

The final two seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference will be decided in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

In each conference, the seventh-place team will play the eight-place team, and the ninth-place team will plays the 10th-place team. The winner of the 7-8 game earns the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face off against the winner of the 9-10 game for a chance to earn the eighth and final playoff seed.

The Chicago Bulls own the No. 9 seed in the Play-In tournament, which grants them homecourt advantage against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the game, as well as NBC Sports Chicago's pre and postgame coverage for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup:

Tipoff time: Wednesday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. CT

Pre/Postgame coverage on NBC Sports Chicago: Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue will be live from the United Center with expert analysis and exclusive media access before and after the game on NBC Sports Chicago. "Bulls Pregame Live" begins at 8:00 p.m., and "Bulls Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game.

Stream the pregame show here

Stream the postgame show here

How to watch the game: Bulls vs. Hawks will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to stream on Watch ESPN and Fubo.

