Watch Brad Marchand get massive ovation before Bruins-Panthers Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand made his return to the Bruins lineup in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference second-round series versus the Florida Panthers on Friday night, and the TD Garden crowd gave him a thunderous ovation.

Marchand hadn't played since the second period of Game 3. He suffered an upper body injury as a result of Panthers forward Sam Bennett hitting him in the head during the first period of Game 3. Bennett was not penalized for the hit and received no discipline from the NHL.

The Bruins' captain was in the starting lineup for Game 6 and the fans gave him a huge roar. Check out the scene in the video below:

Huge ovation for Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/byLWAMZ7j9 — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) May 17, 2024

Marchand is tied for the team lead in scoring during the playoffs with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games.

The B's need a win Friday night to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 back in Florida on Sunday.