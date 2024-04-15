How to watch the Boston Marathon 2024 on a live stream including free options

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Fernando Ferreira celebrates in the rain as he crosses the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images).

Get ready to lace up and cheer on the speedsters at this year's Boston Marathon! Here's how to watch the 128th Boston Marathon live, including free options.

Pro runners, including the swift Evans Chebet aiming for a three-peat, are gearing up for an epic showdown. Sisay Lemma, fresh from a blazing win in Valencia, joins the fray alongside a global squad of marathon maestros.

Marcel Hug, the wheelchair racing champ, is back to defend his title after smashing records last year. The Para Athletics Division promises its own thrills, showcasing talent from around the world.

The women's field, touted as the strongest ever, is also set to light up the course from Hopkinton to Boston.

Defending champs Hellen Obiri and Susannah Scaroni lead the charge, joined by a formidable lineup of speedsters from around the globe, from Olympians to World Marathon Majors winners. Ethiopians Degefa, Teshome, and Gebremaryam bring their A-game, while American ace Desiree Linden aims for glory once more.

As the world tunes in, Boston braces for a day of speed, spirit, and unforgettable moments on Patriots' Day!

Anyway, back to how to watch the 128th Boston Marathon. There are various free options, and if you can't access them the usual way, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

What time does the Boston Marathon 2024 start?

The Boston Marathon 2024 takes place on Monday, 15 April 2024. The starting times are as follows:

The Boston Marathon is the oldest of the six marathon majors and has strict entry criteria, meaning only the fastest marathon runners will be able to even apply for the race.

The 2024 Boston Marathon qualifying window was open from September 1, 2022, through the conclusion of the registration period, 5:00 PM ET on September 15, 2023.

Currently, this limit is three hours for men and three and a half hours for women between the ages of 18 and 34.

More info on start times can be found here(links to the Boston Marathon website).

Local coverage in Boston

Catch all the action of the Boston Marathon with live coverage on WCVB Channel 5, airing from 4:00 a.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET.

This exclusive broadcast will also be simulcast regionally on sister stations WMUR, WMTW, and WPTZ.

Additionally, viewers can stream the marathon on WCVB's digital platforms and mobile apps, as well as on Very Local Boston.

National coverage in the US

ESPN2 brings you live coverage of the 128th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15, 2024, airing from 8:30 a.m. ET to 12:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to ESPN's flagship channel for all the action.

Moreover, catch race highlights and updates on SportsCenter both before and after the live coverage, along with additional coverage featured on various ESPN shows and platforms throughout the day.

International coverage

Eurosport will be covering the Boston Marathon in a lot of countries outside the US, including Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Vatican State.

Rest of the World:

If you live anywhere else in the world or are out of the US on holiday or business, you can still get access to the live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

