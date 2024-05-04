WATCH: Bills’ Brandon Beane makes draft call to Keon Coleman

In a timeless tradition, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was the first to call and let Keon Coleman the big news.

With the team’s top pick in the draft which was the first selection of the second round, the Bills picked Keon Coleman. The receiver has some high expectations, but during his call with the Bills brass, he sounded excited as ever.

Coleman told the Bills to come and pick him up right then and there.

The draft day phone call between the Bills and Coleman can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire