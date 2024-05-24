WATCH: Bill Belichick seen chatting up Brad Stevens at Celtics game

The Boston Celtics had an NFL legend in the building of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was spotted in a suite during the game chatting up Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Belichick has been making the rounds since parting ways with the Patriots in January, including an unexpected appearance and segment in “The Roast of Tom Brady” Netflix special. If anyone has earned some time off, it’s Belichick after serving as both head coach and de facto general manager for the Patriots for the last 23 years.

Brad Stevens joined by Bill Belichick in the suite tonight 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ibn3x5cDnV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2024

The time off isn’t expected to last if Belichick has it his way.

He still hasn’t officially retired from coaching, and he’s expected to be in the thick of things with the 2025 coaching hires. One team to keep an eye on is the Dallas Cowboys, if Mike McCarthy isn’t extended to a new deal.

