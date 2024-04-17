Bill Belichick reportedly considered joining this team to stick it to Krafts

After parting ways with the New England Patriots, former head coach Bill Belichick reportedly liked the idea of joining one team in particular as a way to stick it to Patriots ownership.

That team was none other than the Jerry Jones-owned Dallas Cowboys.

Belichick was ultimately passed up by the Cowboys, who still have Mike McCarthy under contract. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Jeremy Fowler’s report read:

Dallas was another potential suitor. On paper, the Cowboys seemed to make sense: Belichick and Jerry Jones are decades-long friends, and both are in win-now mode. Nobody is better than Belichick at converting a talented roster into a championship team. And Belichick told a friend that he liked the idea of sticking it to the Krafts by working for Jones. But Jones, for all his flash, bluster and vows this offseason to go “all-in,” is change-averse when it comes to head coaches. He decided quickly after Dallas’ blowout exit in the wild-card round to let Mike McCarthy coach the final year of his contract.

Kraft and Jones are the two most influential owners in the NFL, and well over a year ago, the two men reportedly got into a heated exchange during an owners meeting.

The Cowboys might still consider Belichick as an option in 2025, if the team continues to struggle under McCarthy. In four seasons with the team, McCarthy has only won one playoff game.

Belichick, on the other hand, is a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach that is still somehow without a job. The bombshell ESPN article talked about how close the legendary coach was to signing with the Atlanta Falcons, but then things cooled off significantly after phone conversations between Kraft and Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Belichick is 72 years and still looking to break the record for most wins as an NFL head coach. The clock is ticking, and Dallas could end up becoming his best option.

