WATCH: Best highlights from Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State

Texas made a statement in the Big 12 title game on Saturday.

The No. 7 Longhorns took on the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship game. In order to have hope for the College Football Playoff, Texas needed to come out and secure the Big 12 title in dominant fashion and receive a little help elsewhere.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, that’s exactly what happened. Texas controlled the game on both sides of the ball to take home the Big 12 title and also witnessed Alabama defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

Texas is now headed to the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

On Monday, the Texas football social media department compiled a short clip of highlights from the Big 12 title game, which you can view in full below. Keilan Robinson, T’Vondre Sweat, Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy were among the many players featured.

Monday morning highlights ☕️🎥 Big 12 Champions edition 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ptiKQpOx2r — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 4, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire