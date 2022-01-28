WATCH: New Bears HC Matt Eberflus has a message for fans

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Matt Eberflus as their new head coach on Thursday, which left the Bears fanbase caution, yet hopeful for the potential of this franchise moving forward.

Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018.

He’s been praised for his leadership, communication and attention to detail, and he’s someone who has a clear vision for this team.

With Eberflus locked down as the new head coach, the Bears shared a short video message from Eberflus to fans, which included a promise to bring a world championship back to Chicago.

“I would like to thank Ryan and the McCaskey family for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the Chicago Bears, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports in one of the greatest cities in the world,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I am truly humbled and honored to be named your head coach and together we will do everything in our power to bring a Super Bowl championship back to Chicago.”

Eberflus is already hard at work assembling his coaching staff. His most important hire will be offensive coordinator, as the development of Justin Fields remains one of the biggest priorities. Names like Pep Hamilton and Luke Getsy have already been connected to Chicago.

Eberflus might’ve made his first hire in Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who’s expected to follow him to Chicago. Eberflus is also zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to serve as his special teams coordinator.

