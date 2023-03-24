Watch: Badgers host 2023 Pro Day

The Badgers’ football team hosted their 2023 Pro Day on Thursday, showcasing the talents of nine potential NFL Draft selections.

After an up-and-down 7-6 season that ended with a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over Oklahoma State in late December, some of Wisconsin’s top players elected to move on to the next level.

Amongst those active at the event Thursday were offensive lineman Joe Tippmann, interior defensive lineman Keeanu Benton and linebacker Nick Herbig. Those three are expected to be the first former Badgers off the board in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the brief highlight reels that the team’s official Twitter account produced and released after the Pro Day.

Nick Herbig: Linebacker/Edge

Tyler Beach: Offensive Lineman

Cedrick Dort Jr.: Cornerback

Jay Shaw: Cornerback

Justin Clark: Defensive Back

John Torchio: Safety/Linebacker

Andy Vujnovich: Punter

Herbig and Benton check in

The boys are BACK!@nickherbig_ and @keeanu_benton checking in from Pro Day 👋 pic.twitter.com/vDmIouA1Ii — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 23, 2023

No video for Tippmann, but impressive stats

Joe Tippmann over the past two seasons: ♦️ 85.2 PFF Grade

♦️ 1 Sack Allowed

♦️ 88.3 Run Block Grade pic.twitter.com/bK7ob1BXMn — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 23, 2023

