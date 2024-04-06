Watch: Austin Reaves serves up alley-oop pass to LeBron James

After a successful six-game road trip during which they won five contests, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home and hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rare Saturday afternoon game.

It presented them with a golden opportunity to move up from ninth place in the Western Conference as the regular season winds down. Los Angeles entered Saturday’s game with a 44-33 record, the same mark that the eighth-place Sacramento Kings hold, and it also came in just one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans, who are in seventh place.

The Purple and Gold looked pretty energetic to start the game. On one play, Austin Reaves teamed up with LeBron James on a spectacular alley-oop pass.

LEBRON SOARS IN FOR THE LOB FROM AR! 🤯 Cavs-Lakers | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/yO8z2tHMdt pic.twitter.com/1RDNbzsK3W — NBA (@NBA) April 6, 2024

Reaves has been gradually racking up more assists as the season has wore on. In March, he averaged 6.6 dimes a game, which is his highest single-month average this season.

