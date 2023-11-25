Watch: Auburn releases hype trailer for the Iron Bowl

The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is here and that means it is time for the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide to meet in the Iron Bowl. With the start of the game just hours away, Auburn released a trailer for the game, narrated by 2013 Iron Bowl hero Chris Davis.

The video compares the storied rivalry to the process of forging iron and features iconic moments from past games. Some of the moments include the 2010 “Camback,” the “Punt ‘Bama” game in 1972 and Davis returning the missed field goal in the “Kick Six.”

The 2023 edition of the rivalry will be played in Jordan-Hare Stadium and is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be shown on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire