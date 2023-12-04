Watch: 49ers’ Jauan Jennings sheds Eagles CB on way to TD

After Philadelphia Eagles defenders bounced off Deebo Samuel on his way to the end zone, Jauan Jennings did his best Samuel impression on the following drive.

With the 49ers moving down the field again, Purdy found Jauan Jennings in the red zone. While it looked like Jennings would tackled right outside the 10-yard line with a defender surrounding him, the 49ers wide receiver shrugged Eli Ricks out of bounds and sprinted across the goal line for a touchdown to put San Francisco in control in the fourth quarter.

Behind Jennings’ powerful run to the end zone. the 49ers’ lead jumped to 35-13 in Philadelphia.

Via @NFL on Twitter:

