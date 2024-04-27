Watch 25 minutes of Blake Corum highlights from his decorated career at Michigan

The Los Angeles Rams already had one highly productive running back in the backfield, but they added another in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. At No. 83 overall, the Rams selected Michigan’s Blake Corum, pairing him with Kyren Williams as their new 1-2 punch at running back.

Corum is one of the best backs in Michigan history, rushing for 3,737 yards and 58 touchdowns in four seasons, adding another 411 yards receiving with three touchdowns. Last season alone, he scored 28 total touchdowns during Michigan’s championship run after scoring 19 in just 12 games the year prior.

Though he might be small at just 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds, Corum is difficult to get on the ground and as shifty as any back in the 2024 class. His highlight reel with the Wolverines is chock full of eye-popping plays, whether it’s a sudden cut or a burst of speed through the hole for a big gain.

Thanks to the Big Ten Network, there’s a 25-minute highlight package from Corum’s decorated career at Michigan, which you can watch below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire