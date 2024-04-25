How to watch 2024 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream, order of picks

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us and the Miami Dolphins enter Thursday night as owners of six selections. Only two of those picks — No. 21 overall in the first round and No. 55 overall in the second round — are scheduled to happen in the first 150 selections.

But before that happens, only the first round is set to happen on the first night of the draft.

Oddsmakers believe the Dolphins will pick an offensive lineman in Round 1, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if the team picked a defensive lineman, pass rusher, or even a wide receiver instead.

Here’s how to tune in when the draft gets started:

2024 NFL Draft, Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Time: 8 p.m ET

Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Mich.

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN (app), ABC (app), NFL GamePass (international)

ROUND 1 ORDER

