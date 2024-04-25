Advertisement

How to watch 2024 NFL Draft: TV channel, time, stream, order of picks

Adam Stites
·1 min read

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us and the Miami Dolphins enter Thursday night as owners of six selections. Only two of those picks — No. 21 overall in the first round and No. 55 overall in the second round — are scheduled to happen in the first 150 selections.

But before that happens, only the first round is set to happen on the first night of the draft.

Oddsmakers believe the Dolphins will pick an offensive lineman in Round 1, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if the team picked a defensive lineman, pass rusher, or even a wide receiver instead.

Here’s how to tune in when the draft gets started:

2024 NFL Draft, Round 1

  • Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

  • Time: 8 p.m ET

  • Location: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Mich.

  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

  • Live Stream: NFL+, ESPN (app), ABC (app), NFL GamePass (international)

ROUND 1 ORDER

  1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

  2. Washington Commanders

  3. New England Patriots

  4. Arizona Cardinals

  5. Los Angeles Chargers

  6. New York Giants

  7. Tennessee Titans

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Chicago Bears

  10. New York Jets

  11. Minnesota Vikings

  12. Denver Broncos

  13. Las Vegas Raiders

  14. New Orleans Saints

  15. Indianapolis Colts

  16. Seattle Seahawks

  17. Jacksonville Jaguars

  18. Cincinnati Bengals

  19. Los Angeles Rams

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. Miami Dolphins

  22. Philadelphia Eagles

  23. Minnesota Vikings (via Browns through Texans)

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Green Bay Packers

  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)

  28. Buffalo Bills

  29. Detroit Lions

  30. Baltimore Ravens

  31. San Francisco 49ers

  32. Kansas City Chiefs

