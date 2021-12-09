Washington State's TJ Bamba reflects on his first career start: 'My confidence is at an all-time high'
Pac-12 Networks’ Greg Heister and Dan Dickau speak with student-athlete TJ Bamba following Washington State men’s basketball 94-60 victory over Weber State on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Pullman. Bamba finishes with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field in his first career start. WSU improves to 7-2 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.