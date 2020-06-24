Washington removing George Preston Marshall's name from website and ring of honor, but team name remains

It took a few days, but Washington is removing all references to George Preston Marshall from the team’s website. The team will also take Marshall’s name off the ring of honor and history wall, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The move comes days after a Marshall monument at RFK Stadium was removed. The team was not consulted about that removal, and did not issue comment to the Washington Post on Friday.

Marshall — who died in 1969 — was the last NFL owner to integrate his team. Marshall signed Bobby Mitchell, the team’ first Black player, in 1962. Marshall signed Mitchell after Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall threatened to prevent the team from playing at RFK unless it integrated. The team announced Saturday it would retire Mitchell’s number. Mitchell died in April.

While Washington is removing references to Marshall from the franchise, the team name still remains. Marshall was responsible for naming the team the Redskins. The team has opposed requests to change the name for years, and has given no indication its willing to change its mind on the issue.

Washington will remove Marshall’s name from the franchise, but one of his biggest contributions will remain ... for now, at least.

