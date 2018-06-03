Washington Capitals get Pat Sajak for awkward Stanley Cup Final pregame show

Entertainer Pat Sajak, a Washington Capitals season ticket holder, introduces the players for the Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Capitals — in an effort to match the Vegas Golden Knights’ extraordinary pregame shows in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final — brought in Pat Sajak for Game 3 on Saturday night in Washington.

That’s right. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

Now, Sajak is an avid Capitals fan. He and his family have held season tickets for 13 years. And he hosts a game show, meaning he should be fine to announce the starting lineups.

Except it didn’t quite go over well.

Sajak introduced both lineups Saturday night, though struggled to get Vegas’ Brayden McNabb’s name right — and assumed the boos coming from the fans were directed at him.





The whole thing was just awkward, and extremely underwhelming compared to Vegas’. Naturally, Twitter was not a fan.

you vs the pre game they told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/LLo4kkotta — Tony X. (@soIoucity) June 3, 2018





Shade at Vegas' pregame. Meanwhile all the Caps had was Pat Sajak and trumpets and it lasted almost exactly as long. Um. Wow. — scf-shawn tempesta (@ShawnTempesta) June 3, 2018





literally everyone right now…pat sajak?!?! pic.twitter.com/b6oK4WYDJF — Kelly Campbell LFL (@kellyk_campbell) June 3, 2018

Live look at the reaction to Pat Sajak#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/gkOnXXP3D1 — (@ArdaOcalTV) June 3, 2018





The Capitals deserve to lose just for that whole Pat Sajak thing — Stephen Gross (@Stephen_Gross23) June 3, 2018





Pat Sajak fell a little flat. Like only getting one half of the car when spinning the wheel before the show ends. — Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) June 3, 2018





Apparently Capitals star Alex Ovechkin didn’t like it, either.

Vegas may have a lot of cool stuff but D.C. has… Pat Sajak, a season-ticket holder for 13 seasons! Looks like Ovi just spun the wheel and landed on "Bankrupt" #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Q0T56qTR4H — Matt Harris (@MHarrisWSOC9) June 3, 2018





When you see its Pat Sajak announcing starting lineups… #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/QLGRfleP71 — Wakanda's #1 Worker's Comp Lawyer #VIBRANIUMHURTS (@cedfunches) June 3, 2018





Though there were plenty of Wheel of Fortune jokes to go around, too.

Speaking of Pat Sajak, did you know that no Capitals fans have been able to solve this puzzle? pic.twitter.com/FK8kFrKvpb — Jim (@SportsingJim) June 3, 2018









