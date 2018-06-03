Washington Capitals get Pat Sajak for awkward Stanley Cup Final pregame show

Entertainer Pat Sajak, a <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nhl/teams/was" data-ylk="slk:Washington Capitals">Washington Capitals</a> season ticket holder, introduces the players for the Capitals and the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nhl/teams/vgk" data-ylk="slk:Vegas Golden Knights">Vegas Golden Knights</a> before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The Washington Capitals — in an effort to match the Vegas Golden Knights’ extraordinary pregame shows in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final — brought in Pat Sajak for Game 3 on Saturday night in Washington.

That’s right. Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak.

Now, Sajak is an avid Capitals fan. He and his family have held season tickets for 13 years. And he hosts a game show, meaning he should be fine to announce the starting lineups.

Except it didn’t quite go over well.

Sajak introduced both lineups Saturday night, though struggled to get Vegas’ Brayden McNabb’s name right — and assumed the boos coming from the fans were directed at him.


The whole thing was just awkward, and extremely underwhelming compared to Vegas’. Naturally, Twitter was not a fan.







Apparently Capitals star Alex Ovechkin didn’t like it, either.



Though there were plenty of Wheel of Fortune jokes to go around, too.



