Washington baseball coach Jeff Kulbeth retires after winning three straight state titles

After spending nearly four decades coaching in the OKC metro area, Washington High School baseball coach Jeff Kulbeth is retiring.

Kulbeth's journey with the program spans 17 years, starting as an assistant coach for both baseball and football in 2006. He assumed the role of head baseball coach in 2018.

"I'm just glad to be able to help put the Washington baseball program on the map with where it is now," Kulbeth said. "When you say Washington, they will also talk baseball now, not just football. It makes me proud to know that I was an architect who built it to where it is and that our kids bought into our coaching style."

Washington promoted longtime assistant Brad Lucas to head coach.

The news of Kulbeth's retirement came just 48 hours after he led Washington to its third consecutive Class 3A state championship. After a long hiatus from the state tournament, Kulbeth guided the Warriors back in 2019, culminating in the program's first-ever state title in 2022.

"Thank you for being a great leader for the boys and the program!" the school said in the announcement posted Monday on its baseball social media accounts. "You left it better than you found it. We love ya Coach K."

A native of Marlow, Kulbeth played at El Reno Junior College (now known as Redlands Community College) for two seasons before finishing school at Cameron University. He then got his first assistant coaching gig at Blanchard in 1990, where he spent 12 years as an assistant before working as the head coach from 2002 until 2004.

Kulbeth's retirement marks the end of a successful coaching career. In his seven years at Washington, he had a record of 166-47 on the diamond. His leadership led the team to three baseball state championships in four state appearances.

Washington baseball coach Jeff Kulbeth is pictured during The Oklahoman's annual high school spring sports media day at Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

In football, he helped Washington win the past two state titles. In 2022, he also won the High School Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top football assistant coach in each state.

"I hope I've represented this program in the right way in my time here," Kulbeth said. "It wasn't in a manner of win at all cost, but best believe we set a standard through hard work, perseverance and competitiveness. I pray that I leave a legacy of just doing things the right way and that this program is the example for teams we've played and younger coaches I've come across."

