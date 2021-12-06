Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.

Source: Joe Vardon, Kelsey Russo, Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Rubio: Even though we’re young, we never give up sportando.basketball/en/rubio-even-… – 9:03 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Ricky Rubio was upset when he was traded to the Cavs. The Warriors were hoping he’d negotiate a quick buyout. Instead, he bought into Cleveland, and is at the center of a budding renaissance. W/ ⁦@Kelsey Russo⁩ ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1… – 8:53 AM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Has this photo made its way to Twitter? Anyway, Ricky Rubio and some fans pic.twitter.com/gXetWBjvKQ – 9:23 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

For #Cavs: Garland, second straight 30+ game, 31pts, 11-19FG, 5-8 3ptFG, 5asst, 4stl; Allen, 7th straight dbl-dbl, 17pts, 11reb, 3blk, 2stl; Rubio, 15pts, 4reb, 2asst; Mobley, 14pts, 12reb, 3asst, huge 4Q blk; Cedi, 11pts, 4-7FG, 5reb, 4asst, 2stl. – 5:50 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Easy to look at Ricky Rubio’s 36 percent shooting this year and think he’s been the same guy as ever, but Rubio has played some of his best ball ever this season. Huge bucket just tied it against the Jazz. He’s been massive off the bench for Cleveland. – 5:25 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Cedi Osman willing the #Cavs back into this game with his steal and then two threes.

Then Ricky Rubio just tied the game at 97 each. Cavs outscoring the Jazz 15-6 here in the fourth. 8:42 left in the game. – 5:23 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz had a 15-point lead… and then the Cavs go on a 10-0 run. A couple sloppy plays (easy OReb putback for Markkanen, that Conley turnover), a couple unlikely threes (Okoro, Rubio). – 5:20 PM

Story continues

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Ricky Rubio is 90% lifetime on 50/50 balls – 4:30 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Did… did Ricky Rubio forget who Rudy Gobert is? – 4:01 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Bickerstaff said the biggest benefit of having Ricky Rubio is that his willingness to accept a bench role “allows me to hold everyone accountable. … He’s a starting PG in the NBA — on a good team. If he’s willing to do that, there’s no reason for anyone not to sacrifice.” – 1:52 PM

More on this storyline

Rather than a buyout, Rubio bought in on the Cavs. The result is a budding renaissance in Cleveland, with Rubio at its core. “I’m good, happy here,” he told The Athletic after the Cavs lost, 109-108, Sunday to the Utah Jazz, one of the best teams in the league, in a game they trailed by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Rubio, who finished with 15 points, was on the court for Cleveland’s fourth-quarter run that gave the Cavs a chance to win. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021

Antoni Daimiel: “We may be heading towards Ricky Rubio’s last year in the NBA. If he finishes the season in Cleveland, there’s a chance he will return to Spain”. -via SER / October 12, 2021