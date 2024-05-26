Warriors superfan Fieri hilariously mistaken for Celtics supporter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Guy Fieri sat courtside at TD Garden for Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers -- but don't get it twisted, the superstar chef and Bay Area icon remains loyal to his beloved Warriors.

During an interview with MassLive before Game 1's tip-off in Boston, Fieri incorrectly was labeled as a Celtics fan by the outlet (h/t SFGATE).

The Food Network star was quick to remind everyone of where his basketball allegience lies, re-affirming his Warriors fandom with a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

I’m all @warriors all the time!!

But ya can’t say no to floor seats in Boston! https://t.co/96JyMF3xIT — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 25, 2024

Fieri's long-standing ties to Golden State include an interesting rumor that he had a helping hand in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Bay Area in July 2016.

The well-known chef regularly can be seen sitting courtside at Chase Center, and was a frequent visitor at Oracle Arena before the Warriors' move to San Francisco.

With my favorite sons watchin our favorite team work their way to the Finals!!! @warriors #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/h4cL76Fwft — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) May 21, 2018

This is how long Steph and the Warriors have been goin’ to the #NBAfinals! 😂 #tbt pic.twitter.com/cnIJGy6pax — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) June 2, 2022

During an interview on "NBA Gametime" in April 2023, Fieri explained his unwavering belief that as long as Steph Curry is healthy, his Warriors have a shot to be championship contenders.

While Golden State finished the 2023-24 NBA season on a down note after missing the playoffs, you can be assured Fieri will be there front and center when Golden State makes another push for championship glory next year.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast