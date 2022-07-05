Warriors pick Gui Santos nutmegs Heat defender with slick pass

Warriors pick Santos nutmegs Heat defender with slick pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gui Santos has some sauce.

The Warriors’ No. 55 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft showed off some fancy passing skills when he nutmegged Heat defender Haywood Highsmith with a slick pass during the second quarter of Tuesday’s California Classic game at Chase Center.

Santos saw a cutting Quinndary Weatherspoon and figured the best way to thread the ball to his teammate was to throw it right between the legs of the opponent in front of him.

Weatherspoon finished the layup to give Santos the flashiest assist of the afternoon.

Santos is not likely to earn a spot on the Warriors’ roster this year, as the team likely will try to stash him overseas or on their G League squad in Santa Cruz. But the 20-year-old Brazilian has opened some eyes so far, notably with a 23-point performance Saturday in his summer league debut.

Santos will continue to gain some valuable reps for the Warriors as their summer league squad will head to the Las Vegas Summer League later this week, with their next game on Friday at 5 p.m.

