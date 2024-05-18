Warriors land 21-year-old forward in latest mock draft

The Golden State Warriors will have the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA draft courtesy of the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State’s front office will likely opt to use that pick as the team searches for cost-controlled talent to help reduce the current roster’s overall cost.

According to ESPN’s latest mock draft by Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, the Warriors could select Jaxson Robinson from BYU late in the second round of the draft. Robinson, 21, would provide depth on the wing due to his capabilities as a two-guard and small forward.

Robinson has spent four years at the collegiate level. This season, he suited up for 33 games, averaging a career-best 14.2 points, along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He shot 42.6% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range. As a four-year player, Robinson will enter the NBA with a lower ceiling but a higher floor. Therefore, he could be ready for a role in Kerr’s rotation to begin the new season.

Golden State has found success with its drafting process in recent years. Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis made solid impressions this past season during their rookie season. Perhaps Robinson will be the next rookie to crack Kerr’s rotation.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire