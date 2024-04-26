Warriors could have two All-Rookie selections

Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis enjoyed stellar rookie seasons for the Golden State Warriors. Both young players experienced some time in the starting lineup. Jackson-Davis developed a reliable partnership with Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Podziemski earned the praise of Steph Curry.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Podziemski revealed he expects both himself and Jackson-Davis to make an All-Rookie team this year. He believes he will be a first-team selection, and Jackson-Davis should be first or second team. Both rookies made an impact on Steve Kerr’s roster.

“Every week I see NBA.com’s rookie ladder,” Podziemski said. “To see both of our names in the top-10 list is super fulfilling. But, I think in a much broader perspective, if you could re-draft, you wouldn’t take me 19 and you wouldn’t take him 57. So, we’ve made our impact. … I think we’re the best rookie duo in the league.”

Both Podziemski and Jackson-Davis project to have bright futures with the Warriors. It’s also likely they will have bigger roles within the rotation in the coming years: a jump in minutes could potentially happen next season,

Which team has the best rookie duo in the league? 🤔 Brandin Podziemski says it's the Warriors. 👀 (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/5SIhOT824q — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 11, 2024

It will be interesting to see if both rookies are rewarded for their strong debut seasons by being named to an All-Rookie team. Regardless of what happens, they will certainly be rewarded for their performances once the next season gets underway.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire