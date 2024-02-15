Warriors, Clippers keep playing after Dray takes Zubac elbow to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green was on the receiving end of an on-court blow Wednesday night as the Warriors faced the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

While attempting to go up for an offensive rebound in the third quarter, Green was inadvertently struck on the chin by the elbow of Clippers big man Ivica Zubac.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/beV68Dlncy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

After lying on the court for quite some time, Green went to the Warriors' locker room. But the basketball changed possessions several times as the Golden State veteran was down in pain, and no foul was called.

The was no stoppage in the game as Draymond was down and in pain 😅 pic.twitter.com/OfgjcFlPQ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

Green returned to the Warriors' bench several minutes later to a roaring ovation from the Chase Center crowd and then re-entered the game -- good news for Golden State, as it looked to hold its lead over Los Angeles.

